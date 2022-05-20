Genshin Impact's 2.7 update gets a name, date and trailer

It'll arrive May 31.

Following its delay due to ongoing lockdowns in Shanghai, Genshin Impact's 2.7 update has a name, date and a trailer, confirming Kuki Shinobu and Yelan are the new characters and it will be set in the recently-added Chasm area. The highlight of this trailer definitely comes at the end, when a man's voice booms out with comic villainy: "I lured you here to this underground space because I've found your weakness! Die here with me!"

As for the characters, Yelan is a five-star Hydro archer and first appeared in Teyvat during the 2.6 update. She's currently a bit of a mystery, but used to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs in Liyue. Kuki Shinobu is a four-star Electro sword-wielder and from the Arataki Gang in Inazuma. 

2.7 is called 'Hidden Dreams in the Depths' and will go live after some downtime on 31 May. It'll then run for six weeks until the 2.8 update, which is scheduled for 13 July.

MiHoYo is certainly keeping itself busy. As well as the relentless pace of Genshin Impact updates there's HoYoverse, its new "metaverse brand", and the studio is developing its next title, Zenless Zone Zero. It's also spending some of its cash on an experimental fusion reactor, like you do.

Rich Stanton
Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."
