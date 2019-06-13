Gears Tactics is still in development, despite not appearing at E3 2019

Never fear: Gears Tactics, the tactical Gears of War offshoot revealed at E3 2018, is still in development. While it wasn't shown during Microsoft's press conference earlier this week, Gears of War producer Rod Fergusson has confirmed the game hasn't been abandoned.

"Last year we wanted to really talk about all three games and show that Microsoft is tripling down on the Gears of War franchise," Fergusson told Kotaku. "But now that we’ve had that we’re really trying to make sure it’s not always this three-pack… We’ll talk about Gears Tactics later."

The next Gears of War game to release will be Gears 5, which releases for PC on September 10. Though you'll be able to get an early hands-on this July, when its multiplayer tech test launches.