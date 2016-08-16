Gears of War 4 system requirements, 4K gameplay footage revealed

Microsoft revealed the Gears of War 4 PC system requirements today, alongside a new, ten minute gameplay trailer showing the game off in full, glorious 4K resolution for the first time ever. The video, in which attractive, chatty people shoot at things, does look very nice at that sweet 2160p resolution, but you'll need some serious muscle to make that happen on your PC.

I'm going to take the lazy way out here and just post the image:

Coalition technical director Mike Rayner confirmed last month that Gears 4 will support 4K textures on the PC, along with ultra-wide monitors and unlocked frame rates. It will also offer a much wider range of graphical settings than the console versions, to ensure players “really have full control” over how it looks and performs.

Microsoft also announced a few days ago that gamers who preorder Gears of War 4 will get the “Brothers to the End” Elite Gear pack as a bonus. The pack “pays homage to some of the most beloved characters from the Gears of War universe,” including Tomorrow Anya (named after her “We finally have a tomorrow” line), Old Man Marcus (who is looking alarmingly Witcher-like these days), and Zombie Dom (because hey, zombies). The pack also includes the Gold Wave Lancer and Gold Wave Gnasher weapons.

Gears of War 4 is set for release on October 11 and is, as you've likely noticed, a Windows 10 exclusive. That means you're going to need to get it from Microsoft.