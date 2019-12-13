Gearbox reveals Godfall, a fantasy action RPG coming next year

Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games revealed the trailer for Godfall, a third-person fantasy action RPG coming to PC (and Playstation 5) around the holidays next year. Have a look at the trailer above from The Game Awards, which provides some long looks at some very fancy armor.

"At its core, Godfall is a fantasy action RPG that utilizes high-impact third-person melee combat to engage players as they hunt for loot, don legendary armor sets, and defeat vicious enemies," reads the press release sent to PC Gamer.

You'll be able to play Godfall solo or in co-op with up to three players. We don't know much more about it—for example, what the story is—but we do when that when it comes to PC in 2020, it'll be through the Epic Games Store.