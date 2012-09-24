Gearbox: More Borderlands 2 DLC incoming

Borderlands 2 won't be running low on DLC anytime soon according to Gearbox's Randy Pitchford, who has confirmed that there will be a plethora of content available for download after the four Season Pass releases that were announced in August.

Responding to a reader on Kotaku , Pitchford said: "The stuff we're planning and working on for the Campaign DLC Season Pass is big DLC stuff," before promising there's more in the works: "We will have other, non-Season Pass related DLC. The additional character (Mechromancer) is one kind of example."

The Mechromancer class will be available from October 16, but Pitchford says we should also keep an eye out for new modes of transportation: "Some new vehicle types are on-deck."

Borderlands 2 is one of our favourite shooters of the year. To find out why you should be excited for more content check out our Borderlands 2 review .