Garbage Day looks like Groundhog Day, but with more violence

Not just violence, though. The trailer might spend ample time on dismemberment, but Garbage Day promises a rich world full of things to do. Eat cereal, for example. Or look at ducks. It's about being stuck in a Groundhog Day style time-loop; in which each morning you wake up on the same day, your previous actions undone.

How do you cope with a world in which your actions have no consequence? The following trailer offers a few suggestions.

Lest you think there's naught but murdering to be done, the description on the game's Steam Greenlight page offers hints at deeper mysteries:

"In this game you have to explore and interact to find out how to get out of the time loop. You are open to do anything you want, kill innocent people, go to work, watch tv, go to the park, etc. I don't want to spoil anything, but you'll be surprised how open ended this game is."

If the number of options are as broad as suggested, Garbage Day could be very interesting indeed. If you like the sound and/or look of it, pop over to the Greenlight page and give it some love.

Thanks, RPS.