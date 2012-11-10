BioShock is free on GameFly

In celebration of its gaming client setting forth from beta, GameFly asks everyone if they would kindly enjoy a free download of 2K's atmospheric FPS. Because, really , when was the last time you issued a swarm of angry bees from your hands into a sealogged half-mutant inside the leaking bulkheads of a dystopian underwater city?

You'll need a (free) GameFly account, and you'll have to nab the game from the store's standard checkout process—don't sweat the credit card requirement; you won't get charged a single cent. You'll also need the GameFly client , so factor that into your consideration to take the plunge into the briny depths.

Head over to BioShock's digital shelf space on GameFly if you're keen on giving the Great Chain a yank once more.