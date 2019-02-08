Galactic Civilizations 3: Retribution comes out on February 21

The story-concluding Galactic Civilizations 3 expansion Retribution will go live on Steam on February 21, Stardock announced today, bringing with it powerful new technologies, two new civilizations, and a campaign of annihilation against a foe who picked a fight with the wrong bunch of guys.

Uncovering artifacts scattered throughout the galaxy will grant instant access to new abilities, Stardock said, while the ability to create hypergates will enable fleets to transit rapidly across the stars. New supply ships can deliver resources that will assist the development of your worlds, and a new tech tree "adds depth and sharpens the strategic choices in your research options."

The Drath and Korath civilizations each brings unique abilities and bonuses to the game, and speaking of civilizations, how about that Drengin Empire? The Retribution release date announcement makes it sound like the people of Earth have had just about enough of their crapola: "The malevolent Drengin Empire made a terrible mistake underestimating humanity’s strength, and the climactic battle that will follow may end in their extinction."

Stardock said Retributions is the biggest expansion yet for Galactic Civilizations 3, which has been around since 2015, and given that it will apparently wrap up the backstory, I wouldn't be surprised if it's also the last. It's now available for wishlisting on Steam.