Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers trailer shows off remake's new art, music and mullets

It's always a shame to see evocative pixel art binned in favour of awkwardly animated 3D character models, but this remake of the first Gabriel Knight doesn't look too bad, considering the weird, gangly Moebius was what Phoenix Online and Pinkerton Road brought us last time. (The new backgrounds, at least, are a real treat.) Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers 20th Anniversary Edition redoes all the art and music, adds new content to the game, and buffs Gabriel's mullet with henna or something—I mean, it's glorious . Mullets and mystery reside in the trailer, below.

One bit of sad news if you're a Gabriel Knight fan: all the voices have been redone, meaning Tim Curry is nowhere to be found. (What even is Tim Curry up to these days? I'm pretty sure he was in an episode of Psych a little while ago, but he's yet to make a sequel to this masterpiece .)

While it won't boast any Tim-flavoured curries, Sins of the Fathers' remake will feature all-new art, a remastered soundtrack by original composer Robert Holmes, and all the brilliant white shirts and trenchcoats you could ever want. The only thing missing is a firm release date. It's currently on track for an August/September release, however, so we shouldn't have too long to wait.