Gabriel Knight remake serves up screens, videos and more in countdown

Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers 20th Anniversary Edition, the updated overhaul of the hit Sierra supernatural murder mystery, comes out on October 15, and to mark the looming launch, Pinkerton Road Studios has started up a "Ten Days of Gabriel Knight" countdown. But this countdown is a little more interesting than just an ominous ticking clock.

Each day from now until launch, Pinkerton Road will release a new batch of Gabriel Knight-related material, including videos, downloads and "ongoing activities." Day one, that being today, brings us a bunch of very pretty screens from the German castle Schloss Ritter, which has been updated to more closely resemble its rendition in the Sins of the Fathers sequel, Gabriel Knight: The Beast Within.

Released in 1993, Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers was a darker game than most previous Sierra fare, but it was a success nonetheless, spawning two sequels, The Beast Within and Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned. The remake will include the original content plus new puzzles and scenes, as well as updated graphics, new voice acting and a remastered soundtrack.

If Gabriel Knight is your thing, you'll no doubt enjoy the September chat we had with creator Jane Jensen about the new game. Jensen and composer Robert Holmes will take part in an AMA on Reddit at 11 am PDT on October 9; in the meantime, to stay up to speed with the pre-launch festivities, keep your eyes on GabrielKnight20th.com.