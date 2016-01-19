Free Black Desert character creator released

If you haven't been following Black Desert Online's development, you probably know it as 'that one with the crazy character creator', and you'd be right—we're approaching Black Desert's second and final beta, and the character creator has been deemed special enough for a standalone release ahead of time. You can download it and marvel at the results (hideous or uncomfortably beautiful) here. Any characters you make in the creator can be imported both to the beta and the finished game.

The beta itself will launch February 18. Anyone who has pre-ordered the Explorer's or Conqueror's package (starting from €50) is guaranteed access. Everyone else will be able to apply for the beta closer to the time.