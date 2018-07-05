Fortnite's Playground LTM ends in a week, Epic teases plans for the next one

The Fortnite Playground limited time mode finally got underway for real this week and has managed to run along pretty well since. Today Epic announced that the Playground will stay open until July 12—right when Fortnite Season 5 kicks off—at which point it will be taken down and reworked for a future LTM release.

Epic said it hopes to enable team selection options within the Playground itself in the next iteration. That would enable 1v1 and 2v2 games, the ability to edit structures built by other players, traps that react properly to enemies and teammates, highlighting teammates on the map, and being able to do damage to enemy players with your pickaxe. "Aim assist for controllers" is on the list too but I'm not sure what that has to do with team functionality.

"The Playground LTM represents our first step into what a full creative mode looks like in Fortnite," Epic wrote. "And remember, you will have until the release of v5.0 to access your Playground LTM replays."

Playground is a limited time mode not just because it'll be over in a week, but also in the way it gives players just 60 minutes to create and play in their fields of dreams, after which it's all wiped out. That sounds terrible to me, but some people are doing amazing things with it anyway—we've got a few of our favorites rounded up for you (including a remake of the famed CoD map Nuketown) here.