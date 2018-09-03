Fortnite's next item is a grappling device

Fortnite's High Stakes event rolls out this week, bringing with it a new limited-time mode, new challenges and a new outfit. It also appears Battle Royale's next item is a grappling device, that lets players zip over buildings and rooftops.

According to Fortnite Battle Royale News, it looks like this:

And as clipped by Twitch person KairuCS, here's the suction device in motion:

Here's our first look at the new Grappler item in-game! #FortniteSource: https://t.co/eLAEyuX47g pic.twitter.com/zBR9gbyUNDSeptember 3, 2018

With that, I'm more reminded of Link's Hookshot than I am of, say, Batman's Grapnel Gun. But it looks like great fun all the same. I'm a sucker for stealth in Fortnite too, therefore the idea of getting the drop on someone, Spiderman-style, appeals to me.

No solid launch date for Fortnite's grappler as yet, but internet rumblings suggest it'll be with us sooner rather than later. Watch this space.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.