Fortnite: Where to use a whirlpool at Fortilla

Following in the tracks of Deadpool, Fortnite Season 3 is offering Aquaman as a skin you can earn. You just need to finish all of the required Aquaman challenges. Thankfully this is shirtless Jason Momoa Aquaman we're talking about, and not whatever this is.

The first challenge requires you to "use a whirlpool at the Fortilla" location.

(Image credit: epic games)

You'll find the Fortilla in the southwest portion of the map. It's the giant Waterworld-esque shanty town you saw in the Season 3 trailer.

I found a whirlpool just on the south side of the Fortilla location, pictured above. You'll recognize it from above since, well, it looks like a giant whirlpool. However, don't confuse one of the many splashes from fish to be the whirlpool. It's considerably larger than any of those.

Simply drop or swim into the whirlpool, and you'll be rocketed out into the sky, and you should get a notification that you've completed the challenge.

Don't forget to check out the rest of the Aquaman challenges as they become available throughout the season. We'll be writing up each one so you can earn yourself that hunky sea-legged beauty.