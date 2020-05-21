A new trailer for Christopher Nolan's next film debuts in Fortnite tonight

Remember movies? Fortnite remembers movies. In fact, Fortnite is promoting a new movie tonight, and it's a big one. Tenet, the next film from Christopher Nolan (Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy) will see a new trailer debut in Fortnite's Party Royale mode starting tonight at 8 pm ET, every hour on the hour. Fortnite's free-to-play and pretty darn fun, so get to downloading if you want to catch it live.

Not much is known about Tenet other than what we can grift from the debut trailer.

At one point in the original trailer, a guy says "Welcome to the afterlife." Another person says "We're trying to prevent World War 3" then a bunch of stuff happens in reverse while, at the same time, some things happen in normal, forward-moving linear time. It's set to be Nolan's most time-packed movie yet, entertaining ideas like What if time went backwards and forwards at the same time? or What if we did a car chase, but backwards?

Maybe the Fortnite trailer will answer those questions. Maybe it won't. I guess it's only a matter of time until we find out. Now it's time for this article to end.

