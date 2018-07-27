Fortnite Solo Showdown is back for the weekend

The Fortnite limited-time mode Solo Showdown has sprung back to life, giving players the opportunity to compete for bragging rights, V-Bucks, and—if you're good enough—an invite to upcoming Summer Skirmish events.

Fortnite's core rules don't change in a Solo Showdown. Instead, it's a ranked ladder against other "self-selected competitors," with points awarded based on placement: 100 points for a Victory Royale, down to 25 points for coming in between 76-100. Points will be awarded for the first 25 Solo Showdown matches played, and when it's all over the top 100 finishers in each region will take home some V-Bucks.

1st Place: 50,000 V-Bucks

2nd - 4th Place: 25,000 V-Bucks

5th – 50th Place: 13,500 V-Bucks

51st – 100th Place: 7,500 V-Bucks

Epic said that "eligible, top performers in the Solo Showdown may also receive invitations to future Summer Skirmish events," those being part of the $8 million pro tournament series that got off to a slightly rocky start earlier this month. Epic didn't get into the specifics on that.

To take part in the action, just start playing Solo Showdown matches in your region. The LTM will be live until 7 am Pacific/10 am Eastern on July 30.

