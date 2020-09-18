Fortnite: Save the World for Mac will be unplayable starting next week

Bad news if you're among the minority who play Fortnite's Save the World mode, and do so on a Mac: starting next week the game won't work. In an announcement today, Epic Games confirmed that starting September 23, the cooperative tower defence mode will "no longer be playable on macOS."

The reason, of course, has everything to do with Epic Games' ongoing bitter dispute with Apple. "Apple is preventing Epic from signing games and patches for distribution on Mac, which ends our ability to develop and offer Fortnite: Save the World for the platform," the post reads. "Specifically, our upcoming v14.20 release will cause bugs for players on v13.40, resulting in a very poor experience."

While Apple last week paused its plan to prevent users from logging into Epic Games titles with their Apple IDs, Epic Games can no longer issue updates to its titles on Apple devices. While Save the World is doomed starting next week, Fortnite's battle royale component will live on as a kind of time capsule: for the foreseeable future, on Mac it'll be stuck on its v13.40 build.

If you purchased a Founder's or Starter Pack between September 17, 2019 and September 7, 2020, you'll be eligible for a full refund. That also applies to any V-Bucks spent on Llamas. Naturally, all this stuff is no longer available to buy. Refunds will be automatic, and should drop into your account sometime between now and October 2.