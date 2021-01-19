How to get the Predator skin in Fortnite

We're 15 seasons into Fortnite, and this game still manages to surprise me, even after the God of War and the god of Xbox joined the cast. The Predator—the alien hunter who has 1) ripped a man's spine out, 2) hunted xenomorphs, and 3) killed half of Riverdale—is now going to be a Fortnite skin. If you've really been hankering for a creepier Fortnite experience, then the Predator skin seems like it's for you.

There are still lots of questions that need answering: like, when can we buy it? We've whipped up this guide to lay out all the info you need.

When does the Predator come to Fortnite

With the 15.21 update coming on January 20, data miners have determined that the Predator skin will most likely be included in this update. Even the official Fortnite Status Twitter account is using the phrase "hunt or be hunted," which has popped up in Predator: Hunting Grounds before.

The Fortnite Status account says the update will bring a new boss character and jungle hunter quests, so that pretty much all but confirms it.

Here's an audio log of Jonesy Epic has released, in which the hapless hunter makes some remarks about whatever strange figure is hunting him. In a clear reference to the original Predator film, Jonesy says he's going to go wallow in some mud.

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log 2053105-28 ::Target Description: Yautja - Trophy Hunter pic.twitter.com/ABWMVo0uUaJanuary 19, 2021

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite item shop: Predator skin cost

We haven't seen any official price just yet, but previous special skins during season 5 have cost 1,500 V-bucks, while their associated bundles have cost 2,600.

We can expect the bundle and skin to likely hang in the item shop for at least a couple days, much like previous collaborations.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Predator skin: Here's what the cosmetics (that we know of) look like

We haven't had an official look at the Predator skin yet, and none of the usual data miners seem to have uncovered any look at it. All we've managed to find is a lone Twitter account posting a helmet on/helmet off pic of what does indeed look like a Fortnite-ish Predator, but since it's not reliably confirmed, we'll pass on sharing.

That said, we've got an early look at the Predator's back bling, which appears to be an alien skull, although not that alien skull, which is a giant shame. Look, if you're going to have Fortnite characters rip each other's spines out, using their tongues to puncture skulls isn't that far a stretch.

Don't forget to check out our Fortnite guides, including walkthroughs for the newest quests, including some Predator-related challenges.