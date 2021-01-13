Where to find the mysterious pod in Fortnite

With the arrival of the Fortnite 15.20 update, players can expect a whole new slew of quests, new skins, and new weapons. It looks like the Predator is joining the ongoing "hunt" that's been the theme of season 5 thus far. Yes, the mandible-faced killer who hunted Arnold Schwarzenegger is apparently going to be a new skin for players to purchase.

Before that, players are being tasked with a new quest: "Find the mysterious pod." It's obviously the Predator's spaceship, but Epic isn't giving any hints on the mysterious pod's location. Don't worry, though. We've got you covered with this guide.

Here's where to find the mysterious pod.

Mysterious pod location

True to the Predator's roots as a jungle commando killer, the mysterious pod is located in the Stealthy Stronghold, a jungle biome rife with dense foliage and ancient ruins.

We've highlighted the mysterious pod's location with red in the image below. It's in the northwest corner near a large tree and across the water from a large hut.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Simply walk up to the mysterious pod and you should get a notification that you've completed the quest. For your trouble, you'll get the Predator's banner icon, which you can equip in the locker.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's possible that Epic will throw in some more challenges before the Predator skin is unlocked, so make sure to check back to our Fortnite guides page for more quest walkthroughs.