Where to dance under holiday trees in Fortnite

Where are the Fortnite holiday trees? The Fortnite Winterfest challenges are in full swing, and rockin' around the holiday tree is now mandatory, if you want those sweet rewards.
The festive roots have sprouted across the map, just waiting to see your favourite yuletides cosmetics and emotes. You'll need to dance around five Fortnite Christmas trees in order to complete this challenge, so I've gone ahead and laid out where they all are.
Where are the Fortnite holiday trees?
You'll recognize the holiday trees because they're basically 30-foot tall Christmas trees with lights, baubles, and maybe some loot chests around them. Just look for the festively-decorated tree surrounded near some plain ones, looking rather sad. They're nice and tall; you can't really mis them as you glide over each named area.
There are six in total, but you only need to use a dance emote near five to finish the challenge. As you can see from the map above, the Fortnite holiday trees locations are:
- Near the central car park in Retail Row
- Just north of the soccer pitch in Pleasant Park
- On the north side of Holly Hedges, in the small garden
- North of the Misty Meadows bridge
- In Lazy Lake, just north of the sunken courtyard
- South border of Salty Springs
Looking for some help with the other Fortnite Winterfest challenges? Here's everything we know about the Fortnite presents you can get as a daily reward, and these are the rest of your festive tasks:
- Search holiday stockings in the Winterfest Cabin (1)
- Stoke a Fortnite campfire (1)
- Eliminations with an unvaulted weapon (5)
- Hide inside a Fortnite Sneaky Snowman in different matches (2)
- Search a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the battle bus (1)
- Use presents (2)
- Open frozen loot (1)
- Deal damage to an opponent with a lump of coal (1)
- Search ice boxes (2)
- Light a frozen firework found on beaches in Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs, or Dirty Docks (1)
- Search ammo boxes at The Workshop, Shiver Inn, or Ice Throne (2)