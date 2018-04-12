VIDEO: Where to find Fortnite's hidden dance floors

It's week eight in Fortnite's latest season, which means a new set of challenges are here to help you ignore the competition at hand entirely. And unless you know where to go, some of the challenges can be pretty time-consuming if you don't know what to do, especially this week's hidden dance floor quest.

Strewn across Fortnite's map are three hidden dance floors, each replacing an existing room in a familiar location. You need to dance in each of them, so in the video above we've marked their locations for you. Make sure you have a dance emote equipped first, of course, then head to each club, bust a move, and bounce before busting moves in the actual contest.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.