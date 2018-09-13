Where to go in Fortnite's 'covered bridge, waterfall, and 9th green' challenge

There's only one week left until Fortnite Season 6, which means it's time to scramble to complete that backlog of challenges we've all neglected until now. As usual, there's another scavenger hunt in week 10, this time placing the battle stars between a covered bridge, waterfall, and 9th green. The last clue is clearly pointing to the only golf course on the map, so head to Lazy Links, then head east. You'll find the battle stars hidden on a small patch of dirt next to a small garage.

