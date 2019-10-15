Here's your first look at the new Fortnite skins

New outfits in Epic's battle royale game are rarely short of creativity, and the Fortnite Chapter 2 skins are no different. After an unprecedented spell of inactivity, where the entire game got sucked into a black hole in the Fortnite season X event, players all over the world are itching to dive back into Battle Royale, earn more Victory Royales and, most importantly, get some plush new Fortnite Chapter 2 skins.

Before the game went live, some of the game's determined leakers dug into the pre-load files to give us a sneak peak at the new skins we can expect, but now we know the ones available with the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass, and the others that have to be purchased on the item shop. So, let's not waste any more time, here's your first look at the new Fortnite Chapter 2 skins you can expect.

New Fortnite Chapter 2 skins

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Epic Games)

You can get your first look at the new Fortnite season 11 skins from the images above. All of the outfits above are the ones you can get in the new Battle Pass. Also pictured is the new addition to the Fortnite item shop: Zero. This is a legendary skin, so it'll set you back 2000 V-Bucks.

As ever these Fortnite Chapter 2 skins won't have any affect on gameplay, they're purely an aesthetic choice you can show off to your friends. Once the game I'll be updating this page with all the new Fortnite skins news we find out as we get it.