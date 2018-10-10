Fortnite adds Quad Rocket Launcher, Disco Domination LTM, Skull Squad gear

First teased via its message of the day screen, Fortnite has now added a Quad Rocket Launcher and its Disco Domination LTM. Check out the former in motion above, and read on to learn more about the contents of update v6.02.

"Break out your best moves and take control of the dance floor in this new Limited Time Mode," reads the update's patch notes, before explaining the battle royale's latest LTM pits two teams of 50 against one another. Across five pop-up dance floors—which appear when the storm is stationary—players will emote "when no enemies are present" to "raise a disco ball in the centre of the floor, and capture it for your team."

Respawns are activated until the last storm circle, and the more friendly players dancing on the floor, the faster it'll be captured. Once any given dance floor is taken, a 'dance bar' will begin to fill. The first team to fill their dance bar wins. The patch notes add: "It is not possible to build on or over the dance floors, but they can be protected by surrounding them with a fort."

As for the Quad Launcher, it can fire up to four lobbed rockets in quick succession, and is available in Epic and Legendary variants. Its stats are pretty health too—boasting a 300 unit explosion radius, and landing 80/84 base damage per rocket. Found in chests, Supply Drops and Vending Machines, the Quad is more than capable of stirring panic at the disco.

Update v6.02 also marks the return of the The Port-a-Fortress—which has had its availability lowered from 2.43 percent to 1.83 percent.

Furthermore, the Noble Launcher—the heavy launcher that fires waves of piercing energy—returns to Save the World. Furthermore, furthermore, Skull Squad Gear is now available too, bringing with it the Skull Trooper and Skull Ranger outfits, the Crypt Cruiser glider, Skull Sickle pickaxe and Ghost Portal back bling (thanks, FNBR News).

Check out Fortnite's v6.02 patch notes in full over here.