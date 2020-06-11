Foreclosed is a third-person cyberpunk shooter with a graphic novel style

Identity theft is no joke in real life, and it appears even more serious in the world of Foreclosed, a third-person shooter coming next year from Antab Studios.

In the cyberpunk world of Foreclosed, Evan Kapnos has had his identity repossessed by a powerful corporation, along with all his implants, and they're about to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Check out the trailer above, which premiered on IGN's Summer of Games today.

"Utilize the weapons and tech you find along the way to fight back against the unknown assailants who chase you through the city," reads Foreclosed's Steam store page. "Modify your Symbiotic Pistol with Explosive Rounds or go silent and equip the Stealth Bullets mod. Use superhero-like abilities to fight opponents and manipulate your surroundings with Brain Implant upgrades, use telekinesis and launch your enemies into the air or hurl huge objects at groups."

As you can see Foreclosed has a heavily styled look that gives it the appearance of a graphic novel, with comic book style panels, speech bubbles, and sound effects. The release date is set for sometime in 2021, but in the meantime you can check out Foreclosed's official website. You can also watch some gameplay below, though keep in mind it's pre-alpha footage.