Popular

For Honor, Ubisoft's three-way medieval combat game, is coming on Valentine's Day

By

Ever wonder what would happen if Viking raiders invaded the land of the Samurai?

A pair of new trailers for Ubisoft's upcoming melee combat game For Honor sets up a thousand years of war between the Knights, the Samurai, and the Vikings, and provides a closer look at a campaign mission in which a brutal Viking raider leads an invasion of Myre, the land of the Samurai. 

Interestingly, all three factions have the same goal: To foil the plans of the warlord Apollyon and ensure the survival of their people. Alas, they just can't seem to get together on it. As the trailer says, “Desperation and trust are seldom allies.” 

For Honor is coming on February 14, 2017, and yes, that is Valentine's Day. More information is up at ubisoft.com, and don't miss our hands-on from E3 2015 right here.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments