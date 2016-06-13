For Honor, Ubisoft's three-way medieval combat game, is coming on Valentine's Day

A pair of new trailers for Ubisoft's upcoming melee combat game For Honor sets up a thousand years of war between the Knights, the Samurai, and the Vikings, and provides a closer look at a campaign mission in which a brutal Viking raider leads an invasion of Myre, the land of the Samurai.

Interestingly, all three factions have the same goal: To foil the plans of the warlord Apollyon and ensure the survival of their people. Alas, they just can't seem to get together on it. As the trailer says, “Desperation and trust are seldom allies.”

For Honor is coming on February 14, 2017, and yes, that is Valentine's Day. More information is up at ubisoft.com, and don't miss our hands-on from E3 2015 right here.