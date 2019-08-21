For Honor is free to keep this week on Uplay

If you missed out on snagging a free copy of For Honor on the Epic Store earlier this month, you've got another chance. Ubisoft's slash 'em up is free to keep through Uplay until August 27.

For Honor Standard Edition is free on PC with Uplay until 27th August! ⚔️Get it now >> https://t.co/VXRJRZtxR0#ForHonor pic.twitter.com/3HUAALOrJeAugust 21, 2019

You might actually have an extra couple days, depending on your region. While Ubisoft's UK account says the offer is valid until August 27, here in the US the page says it's running until 4 a.m. ET on August 29. Either way, you've got a solid week in which to claim a free copy of the standard edition of For Honor, which is a fun game about knights, samurai, and vikings hitting each other with a wide variety of pointy objects.

Why are they fighting each other? "Because it's cool," Andy wrote in his For Honor review. And it is cool: For Honor has a unique combat system that reveals a lot of depth as you get into it. There's a variety of game modes that range from one on one duels to large-scale battles with endlessly-spawning grunts to wail on. There's also a fairly lengthy single-player campaign, which serves mostly as a way to familiarize yourself with some of the movesets so you can handle yourself in online bouts.

For Honor has also grown over the past two years, adding new maps and heroes and occasionally running endearingly silly limited-time events.

And hey, right now it's free, and it's hard to argue with free. For more of this sort of thing, check out our list of the best free PC games in the world today.