Five Nights at Freddy's World is releasing next month

Five Nights at Freddy's World is not a scary game. Instead, it's a game about cute (cute is important) animatronics battling it out with less-cute (but still pretty cute) animatronics. At least, that's what the teaser trailer below suggests. FNaF creator Scott Cawthon claims it's a "roleplaying game where you create a party using the huge selection of characters from the FNaF games".

After a little bit of radio silence on Cawthon's part, he's announced the game will release on February 19 for PC, and a little later for mobile devices. Cawthon's partner recently gave birth to a baby son, hence the radio silence. Sincere congratulations to you all, Cawthon family.

Only time will tell whether the FNaF series can successfully translate into a more whimsical setting. I don't know about you, but it still looks pretty bloody frightening to me. Check out the trailer below to see what I mean.