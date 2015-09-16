The next Five Nights At Freddy's game is an RPG

When Five Nights at Freddy's 4 launched earlier this year, creator Scott Cawthon insisted it would be the last. He's keeping his word, but he's also not done with the Five Nights at Freddy's universe yet: the next instalment, Five Nights at Freddy's World, will be a non-horror RPG game.

In an announcement on Steam, Cawthon said the early-in-development title will release for PC, Android and iOS, and serves as an opportunity to use the series' characters "in a new and fun way".

"It will not be a horror game," Cawthon wrote, "but a roleplaying game where you create a party using the huge selection of characters from the FNaF games, including the classic, withered, toy, phantom, and nightmare versions. I've been working steadily on characters and hope to start on enemy models next week."

FNAF World may not release as quickly as Cawthon's previous games, though. "The bad news is that it's unlikely that a demo will be ready for Halloween like I had hoped, since this game's scope is significantly larger than previous games in the series.

"However, I will release a free demo, as promised, as soon as it's ready!"

In case you've been living under a rock (or hiding in a closet), Five Nights at Freddy's has become an enormous success. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Pictures is working on a film adaptation.