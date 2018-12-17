Five new Steam games you probably missed (December 17, 2018)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done.

Gris

Steam page

Release: September 21

Developer: Radical Fish Games

Price: $16.99 | £14.49 | AU$23.95

Gris is a gorgeous 2D puzzle platformer which, according to developer Nomada Studio, is "free of danger, frustration or death". Named after its protagonist, the game follows Gris's journey through a surreal, delicately drawn world. "Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality," so reads the Steam description. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities." Definitely worth checking out if you need a break from popping zombies in the face.

2084

Steam page

Release: December 14

Developer: Feardemic

Price: $9.99 | £7.19 | AU$14.50

Launched into Early Access last week, 2084 is a fast-paced first-person shooter with hacking elements. Basically, while you're mowing down hordes of enemies in grimy cyberbunk environments, you're also able to manipulate the surrounding environment to expedite the process. There are two modes in the form of "story" and "ëndless", The current build is based on the results of a 72-hour game jam, and the studio reckons it'll be about 16-24 months before it launches into 1.0. New weapons, hacking scenarios, enemy types and more will be added during development.

Desert Child

Steam page

Release: December 12

Developer: Oscar Brittain

Price: $11.99 | £8.99 | AU$14.95

Desert Child is a retro-styled hybrid of side-scrolling schmup and narrative adventure. Set in a future where most of humanity has fled to Mars, you play as a lowly Earthling pizza deliverer and hoverbike enthusiast. "In between races, you’ll explore colorful cities where you can repair and upgrade your bike, dine on the local cuisine, and fight your way through gangsters, bounty hunters, and all sorts of interesting characters, just so that you can have a decent meal and keep your bike running." Few games feature hoverbike racing, pizza delivery and bounty hunting. We're in a golden age.

Starcom: Nexus

Steam page

Release: December 13

Developer: Wx3 Labs

Price: $16.99 | £13.49 | AU$23.95

Starcom: Nexus is an open world space exploration RPG, launched into Early Access last week. Lost in a mysterious galaxy, you'll be fighting to survive, befriending aliens, conducting research and discovering "nebulae, derelict starships, warp gateways, comets, lost colonies, ancient artifacts"and more. The game has spent a while in closed beta, with studio Wx3 Labs predicting that this final Early Access period will last between 6-12 months, mostly for polish, but also to add more stuff including "more planet anomalies and star systems"and, most importantly, more alien races.

Book of Demons

Steam page

Release: December 14

Developer: Thing Trunk

Price: $24.99 | £19.99 | AU$35.95

Book of Demons mixes deck-building and hack and slash, taking noticeable cues from the original Diablo. It's been in Early Access for a while but it's now feature complete, and receiving positive reviews. It boasts procedurally generated dungeons, a special "roguelike mode"for masochists, and more than 70 types of monster to destroy. It's definitely an action game first and foremost: don't let the presence of cards turn you away. Did I mention that the whole game takes place in a picture pop-up book? Yeah, it does.