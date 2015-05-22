First screenshots of Shadowrun: Hong Kong released

Here's the first look at Harebrained Schemes' third standalone Shadowrun RPG, courtesy of its new Steam page. The screenshots depict Shadowrun: Hong Kong's setting, which, not coincidentally, is Hong Kong. This new game will feature a brand new crew and a corporate conspiracy to untangle.

In addition to the screenshots, there's also a new trailer. To be honest, it doesn't tell you much beyond the fact that the team that made the last two Shadowrun RPGs is making another one.

Also on Steam, a Shadowrun sale, covering the two previous games in the series. This weekend, you can get Shadowrun Returns at 80% off and Shadowrun: Dragonfall at 70% off.

Shadowrun: Hong Kong is expected to arrive this summer.