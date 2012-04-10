First screens of Kingdoms of Amalur's Teeth of Naros DLC released

Last week, 38 Studios, Big Huge Games, and EA announced a second Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning DLC expansion called Teeth of Naros. This week we've received a big batch of screenshots, and next week, on April 17, the DLC will be released on Origin and Steam. Things move fast these days.

Teeth of Naros will introduce a floating city, new dungeons, new enemies, new armor, new weapons, and other things which are similarly new. Like the last expansion, it'll cost $10 or £7. Check out all of the new screens inside.