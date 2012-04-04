Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning 'Teeth of Naros' DLC releases April 17 on Steam

38 Studios, Big Huge Games, and EA have announced that a new Kingdoms of Amalur expansion, Teeth of Naros, will be released on Steam on April 17. This is the second DLC expansion for the game, and will include the floating city of Idylla, which contains over 20 side quests and "a mysterious new race," five "enormous new dungeons," three new Twists of Fate, nine new armor sets, six new shields, and 18 new weapons. As with the previous expansion, Legend of Dead Kel, Teeth of Naros will be priced at $10 or £7.

"Players will journey through a forgotten land called the Teeth of Naros, a harsh environment named after an ancient troll god," reads the press release. "In this new journey players will encounter the Kollossae, a devout race of giants, and uncover the mysteries of their faith."

For a preview of the "ancient troll god," read any YouTube comment.