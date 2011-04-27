First look at Ragnaros' new raid dungeon, and the upcoming progressive quest hub in patch 4.2's preview videos

It's been less than 24 hours since patch 4.1 hit live servers , and Blizzard's already showing off the raid and daily quest content coming in World of Warcraft's next major content patch, 4.2. Read on for both videos (which show all of the bosses located inside the Firelands raid--filled with as much fire, magma, and associated burning things as you'd expect) and everything we know about Molten Front, the new zone being added, and how its progressively-unlocked quest hub in Molten Front will work.

Much like Burning Crusade's popular Isle of Quel'Danas quest hub, players will complete daily quests (which look to be mostly about battling the fire lord's minions, and restoring nature's balance in the area) to progressively take over the Molten Front zone and unlock new content and changed landscapes.

With the Isle of Quel'Danas, players started out with only a few daily quests to launch an invasion on the island. Then after those quests had been completed enough times by players, the server moved to phase 2, where your faction had established a foothold in the region, and you helped cleanse out the rest of the resistance with completely new daily quests. The final phase (which is what exists there today) unlocked a brand new phase that had a full encampment filled with vendors, portals and everything else you'd expect in a warcamp. Most importantly, the dungeon was unlocked for everyone on the server at that point.

There is one major difference with the upcoming Molten Front, however: the developers have said that they want this progression to unlock per player , instead of for the entire realm, as it did with the Isle of Quel'Danas. The videos below shows massive trees finding their place amongst the lava-scarred landscape, which seems to indicate that the new reputation group will be a druid or shaman-based faction, who's focused on restoring the balance of nature in the area.

What do you think? Are you excited for another changing daily quest hub like the Isle of Quel'Danas?