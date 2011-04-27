World of Warcraft Patch 4.1: Guild Challenges, streamlined Dungeon Finder and more

Blizzard have deployed patch 4.1 and a few respective hotfixes for World of Warcraft.

The latest patch features a new level 85 Stranglethorn quest line, updated dungeons, all-new gear, rare mounts, pets, and some odd-sounding tweaks like this: "Gag Order now applies to Pummel and Heroic Throw".

Click more for details and a new trailer.

If you think your finger is strong enough, scroll down the page of patch notes. We also recommend you get yourself a warm drink and settle in a comfy chair before clicking .

Dungeon Finder: Call to Arms will help streamline the Dungeon Finder tool by offering incentives to the less popular roles. The new Guild Finder tool will help players looking for some new friends. But you don't need to worry about that right?

Guild Challenges are also new. Guild groups can gain additional experience, achievements and gold, though there's a limit to how many times you can complete each challenge per week.

As promised, here's the latest trailer: