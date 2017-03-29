Figment is a beautiful isometric puzzler 'set in the recesses of the human mind'

Billed as a "musical action-adventure set in the recesses of the human mind", Figment is the latest game from Bedtime Digital Games—a gorgeous hand-drawn isometric puzzle game with combat elements.

Assuming control of Dusty—"the mind's former voice of courage"—it's your job to face your fears, do battle with nightmares as you explore fragments of the mind, and help restore the courage the mind has lost. Each scene unfolds against a score of animated music, each variation of which is said to be "defined by your exploration of the world."

As you'll see in its first public trailer below, there's a Studio Ghibli vibe about it all, while its dreamscapes echo that of something Tim Burton might cast Johnny Depp in.

"We're really excited to finally show Figment to the public. We poured our heart and soul in this game to go above and beyond what we did with Back to Bed instead of staying in our comfort zone," says Bedtime's CEO Klaus Pedersen. "We never cut any corners with Figment. Every little detail of the game is meticulously handcrafted, and I'm sure that players will feel the dedication of team once they get the game in their hands for the first time."

No concrete launch date just yet, but Figment is expected to release in full later this year.