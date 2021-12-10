Popular

Fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax coming to Steam

It's a fighting game, but Arena actually continues the story of Persona 4, too.

Good news, Atlus fans: Another Persona game is coming to PC!

Bad news, Atlus RPG fans: If you were hoping it would be Persona 3 or Persona 5, keep waiting. Atlus announced at The Game Awards on Thursday that 2013 fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to Steam on March 17.

P4AU was developed with Guilty Gear studio Arc System Works, and it's a damn fun and flashy fighter: our friends at GamesRadar gave the original version 4.5/5 stars, writing "If you’re a JRPG or fighter fanatic with even a hint of interest in the other genre, P4A is an absolute must-buy."

Persona 4 Arena is unusually story-heavy for a fighting game. It's a canon continuation of Persona 4, voice-acted and running some 30 hours. It's no Persona 5 on PC, but it's still got a whole lotta JRPG dialogue.

The Steam page is already live, and if you own Persona 4 Golden, you can get a nice little discount and grab it for $20.99 instead of $29.99.

