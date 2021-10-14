The best young players in FIFA 22

Who are the best FIFA 22 young players? FIFA's Career Mode has finally got some love this year. Manager Career on FIFA 22 brings funky animations for negotiations and press conferences and there’s a chance to replicate Richmond FC or another fictional team of your choice with the Create a Club. But that doesn't mean much without some young talent to future-proof your squad.

So, stuff your hunches. Choose your team on stats. Choose someone you’re not familiar with. Scouting in unfashionable leagues of the world and catch someone on the rise. Potential is everything. Or you could let me do all the work and sign my favourite FIFA 22 wonderkinds while their overall is still low. I’ll start at the top.

The best FIFA 22 young players to sign early

Jamal Musiala (18) CAM/LM

Bayern Munich’s wunderkind is the youngest German to play at a major tournament, after appearing for England U-21s the November before. Turncoat. Anyway, he’s playing in the Champions League and is personally doing better than the entire Barcelona squad. A 76 that might end up an 88—he may already be too good for most of us.

Florian Wirtz (18) CAM

Bayer Leverkusen’s 78-rated attacking midfielder has the potential to be an 89 and likewise might already out of sight. Once the Bundesliga’s youngest ever goal scorer, he can also play on the left.

Rayan Cherki (17) RW/LW

Lyon’s versatile winger can’t even vote, and he's cheap as chips for a 73. He’s got the chops for an 88 and he can use both feet. Whispers of a lack of application shouldn’t worry you as his pretend gaffer.

Maarten Vandevoordt (19) GK

You need a keeper, right? Head for Belgium and grab Genk’s 71-rated teenager. Young for a keeper, but he’s got a potential of 87. Lloris is an 87 and he won the World Cup.

Bryan Okoh (18) CB

Red Bull (Austrian version) has a 65-rated 6’2” tall centre-back rotting away at a feeder club in the second division, but someone clearly rates him because his potential OVR is 82.

Julian Aude (18) LB/CDM

Julián Ezequiel Aude Bernardi plays for Atletico Lanus in the Argentine top-flight. The Garnet’s versatile #13 rates a 65, but he could be an 82 if you’re cruel enough to drag him halfway round the world from his hometown club, you monster.

(Image credit: EA)

Jarrad Branthwaite (19) CB

Breaking my own rules and buying from the Premier League because CBs are in short supply, but Everton’s 66-rated English teenager isn’t getting a game and will probably go for a song. He was solid as a rock on loan to Blackburn last season so slots into a Championship team easily and, whisper it, he’s got a potential OVR of 84.

Ian Maatsen (19) LWB/LB

Now I’ve done it. English clubs everywhere. To my great chagrin as a Brummie, Coventry are flying right now after years in the wilderness, and in no small part due to their 66-rated left-back. So do me the favour of stealing this Chelsea loanee right off the Sky Blues, before he becomes an 82-rated left-wing-back.

Liam Delap (18) ST

Only Rory Delap’s son. Can he do a long throw? I can’t find a stat… he’s not playing for Man City, and we need a striker. 64 is fine, but can he be prised from the big time, albeit sat in the stands? He does have two goals a game at junior international level, and that’s why his potential is 85.

Cody Drameh (19) RB

I’m suspicious of a 'player' who doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page, let alone a playing record. But no matter, if FIFA 22 wants him to play for Leeds and have the 37 shirt, then he exists for our purposes. He's a 63 who could grow up to be an 80. Presumably the fake Bielsa thinks good things of him, but not enough to play him.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (17) RM/LM

Canadian Marshall-Rutty has a Wikipedia page. Phew. I know all about his career since he was seven now, so he’s plausibly real. I have to admit, I haven’t seen Toronto FC this season, but he’s not playing for them either. But remember, it’s all about the stats! He’s a 58, so he’s cheap. He could be an 80 and if he doesn’t, it’ll be your fault.