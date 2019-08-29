Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.08 buffs the Ninja and Samurai classes

Final Fantasy XIV is having a moment right now, thanks to the fantastic Shadowbringers expansion that launched in July. As such, there's plenty of excitement around the latest FFXIV patch notes, as Square Enix rolls out new raid content alongside class balance changes and bug fixes.

The current FFXIV patch is 5.08, which hit the live servers on August 29. Patch 5.08 is mostly a balance update, with buffs for the Ninja and Samurai job classes, as well as a tweak to Summoner. Game director Naoki "Yoshi P" Yoshida said in the most recent FFXIV live letter that these changes are intended as temporary buffs to hold players over until patch 5.1, in which the Ninja and Samurai classes will receive further reworks.

Here's all the patch notes for FFXIV patch 5.08:

Rogue / Ninja

Spinning Edge - Potency has been increased from 200 to 220.

- Potency has been increased from 200 to 220. Gust Slash - Combo potency has been increased from 300 to 330.

- Combo potency has been increased from 300 to 330. Aeolian Edge - Combo potency has been increased from 360 to 400. Rear combo potency has been increased from 420 to 460.

- Combo potency has been increased from 360 to 400. Rear combo potency has been increased from 420 to 460. Shadow Fang - Combo potency has been increased from 200 to 220. Damage over time potency has been increased from 50 to 70.

- Combo potency has been increased from 200 to 220. Damage over time potency has been increased from 50 to 70. Armor Crush - Combo potency has been increased from 330 to 380. Flank combo potency has been increased from 390 to 440.

- Combo potency has been increased from 330 to 380. Flank combo potency has been increased from 390 to 440. Bunshin - Shadow attack potency has been adjusted based on the attack performed. Melee attack potency: 200, Ranged attack potency: 100, Area Attack potency: 100. Bunshin's tooltip has been updated to reflect this change as well as clarify how the ability works.

Samurai

Hakaze - Potency has been increased from 170 to 200.

- Potency has been increased from 170 to 200. Jinpu - Combo potency has been increased from 320 to 340.

- Combo potency has been increased from 320 to 340. Shifu - Combo potency has been increased from 320 to 340.

- Combo potency has been increased from 320 to 340. Gekko - Combo potency has been increased from 470 to 480.

- Combo potency has been increased from 470 to 480. Kasha - Combo potency has been increased from 470 to 480.

- Combo potency has been increased from 470 to 480. Higanbana - Damage over time potency has been increased from 35 to 40.

- Damage over time potency has been increased from 35 to 40. Hissatsu: Kaiten - Recast time has been reduced from 5 seconds to 1 second.

- Recast time has been reduced from 5 seconds to 1 second. Kaeshi: Higanbana - Damage over time potency has been increased from 52 to 60.

Arcanist / Summoner

Ruin - The additional effect "If target is suffering from a Bio or Miasma effect inflicted by you, Ruin potency is increased to 130 for one effect, or 180 for both" has been removed, and the base potency has been increased from 80 to 180.

- The additional effect "If target is suffering from a Bio or Miasma effect inflicted by you, Ruin potency is increased to 130 for one effect, or 180 for both" has been removed, and the base potency has been increased from 80 to 180. Ruin II - The additional effect "If target is suffering from a Bio or Miasma effect inflicted by you, Ruin II potency is increased to 120 for one effect, or 160 for both" has been removed, and the base potency has been increased from 80 to 160.

- The additional effect "If target is suffering from a Bio or Miasma effect inflicted by you, Ruin II potency is increased to 120 for one effect, or 160 for both" has been removed, and the base potency has been increased from 80 to 160. Ruin III - The additional effect "If target is suffering from a Bio or Miasma effect inflicted by you, Ruin III potency is increased to 150 for one effect, or 200 for both" has been removed, and the base potency has been increased from 100 to 200.

- The additional effect "If target is suffering from a Bio or Miasma effect inflicted by you, Ruin III potency is increased to 150 for one effect, or 200 for both" has been removed, and the base potency has been increased from 100 to 200. Ruin IV - The additional effect "If target is suffering from a Bio or Miasma effect inflicted by you, Ruin IV potency is increased to 190 for one effect, or 260 for both" has been removed, and the base potency has been increased from 120 to 260.

Resolved Issues

An issue wherein treasure chests that appear after using a zonureskin treasure map in Amh Araeng did not appear in the correct location.

An issue in the Dungeons of Lyhe Ghiah wherein the duty would erroneously end in failure under certain circumstances.

An issue when selecting a chamber door in the Dungeons of Lyhe Ghiah wherein it was possible to discern whether or not the door would open at the start of the cutscene.

An issue wherein the ingredients required for Facet Mail of Fending were incorrect.

An issue wherein graphics did not display properly when Darklight Cowl of Healing was equipped by a Viera or Hrothgar.

An issue when using direct chat with kana input active wherein copying text from the log window using Command+C would ready the chat log. (Mac version only)

An issue wherein your screen saver could turn on when playing only with a game pad. (Mac version only)

Known Issues

An issue wherein the number of materials received after desynthesizing Facet Mail of Fending was incorrect.

Other changes