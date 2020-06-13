Felicia Day stars in this goofy tactical dungeon crawler coming later this summer

VIDEO: The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk at the PC Gaming Show. Also on YouTube.

During the PC Gaming Show, Felicia Day announced she is starring in a fun-looking dungeon crawler coming to PC later this year called The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. Yes, the name is awful—I barely know how to pronounce it—but the game is a charming tactical dungeon crawler inspired by pen and paper roleplaying games and the dumb shenanigans that they inevitably lead to.

The idea behind The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk is that you play a party of, well, idiots. It plays on some of the stereotypes you've likely encountered if you've ever roleplayed with your friends like overly aggressive barbarians and the player who tries to talk their way out of every situation. It could be pretty corny, but I like Felicia Day and her original series The Guild a lot, so I'm hoping this possesses a lot of the same goofy charm.

We don't yet have an exact release date for The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, but it due out later this summer. You can check out its Steam page for more info.