Far Cry 6 trailer features a lethal compact disc launcher that blares Macarena

For anyone hoping Far Cry 6 would turn the clock back to the gritty realism of Far Cry 2, I've got some bad news for you. It doesn't. Those who love the goofy DIY weapons of the more recent games, on the other hand, might be a bit happier.

Today's Far Cry 6's gameplay trailer revealed several weapons you can craft, and one in particular is about as ridiculous as they come. While taking back the country of Yara from a brutal dictator, you'll be able to kill your enemies with a compact disc launcher that blares Los del Rio's 1993 smash-hit dance party song Macarena.

We're already accustomed to firing discs at enemies in Far Cry games: New Dawn features a sawblade launcher that, unfortunately, didn't hew off limbs in heads. It did have the ability to ricochet, though, so you could take out several enemies with the same blade. We'll see if we can do the same with Macarena CDs. You can see it at 3:17 in the video above.

That CD launcher is definitely the silliest of the weapons we see in the new Far Cry 6 gameplay footage, but it's not the only ridiculous contraption you'll be able to kill people with. Other sightings include a backpack that can fire a sortie of missiles, another which creates a ring of fire around you while lifting you a few feet off the ground (not quite a jetpack, but close), and a minigun crafted from a motorcycle engine.

It's all very silly stuff, but as part of a guerilla team trying to topple a wealthy dictator, you've got to make the most of the resources available to you. Apparently that includes a massive pile of Macarena on CD.

We've got a breakdown of a few other interesting things we spotted in the gameplay trailer, including the ability to ride horses, command crocodiles, and hide in plain sight by holstering your gun. Check out our Far Cry 6 preview here.