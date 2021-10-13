Far Cry 6 mod lets you change FOV while driving and horsing around

Far Cry 6 has been out for barely a week, and mods have already begun to appear. There aren't many of them yet, but one in particular is sure to make a bunch of players happy. It's an easy fix for a major FOV issue.
Far Cry 6 has an FOV slider, but PC players quickly noticed it was a bit limited. While you can use the slider to change your FOV setting while on foot, the moment you jump into a car or onto a horse your face is slammed back into an extremely oppressive FOV of around 50. That's even closer than the default on-foot FOV setting of 75, which is a bit baffling, and it doesn't matter how much you yank the slider around: You can't change your FOV while in a car or on a horse.
It's irritating, like driving with your eyes smooshed up against the windshield. And on horseback, a lot of your screen's real estate is taken up by the back of your horse's head as you gallop around.
The Far Cry 6 FOV Fixer mod will take care of that annoying problem. It doesn't let you set a distinct FOV value for driving or riding horses, instead preserving the FOV setting you've selected for running around on foot and applying it to everything else.
I tried it out and it works just fine. Above is a little comparison I recorded showing how it looks both pre-mod and post-mod on horseback (I've set my FOV at 110). Much nicer! I hopped into a couple aircraft as well, and it looks like it improves the view inside various cockpits, too, though the difference doesn't feel quite as dramatic.
It's simple to install. Download the zip from Nexus Mods and extract the contents into the Far Cry 6 bin folder. If you're using Ubisoft+ there's a different zip and you'll extract it into your bin_plus folder. Piece of cake. I would recommend copying and backing up the file the mod replaces, which is called FC_m64d3d12.dll, just in case you run into any problems down the line.