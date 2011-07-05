Fallout: New Vegas Old World Blues screenshots show Muggy the mug loving robot. Also: a giant hammer

Four screens for Old World Blues, the third DLC expansion for Fallout: New Vegas have emerged. One of which depicts a robot called 'Muggy' with a picture of a mug on his screen asking you if you have any mugs. Try and decipher the secret of the mug obsessed robot with the screens inside.

Fallout: New Vegas: Old World Blues comes out on July 19th and promises to let you "Discover how some of the Mojave's mutated monsters came to be when you unwittingly become a lab rat in a science experiment gone awry. You'll need to scour the Pre-War research centers of the Big Empty in search of technology to turn the tables on your kidnappers or join forces with them against an even greater threat.”

