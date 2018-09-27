Fallout 76 video shows the game's opening minutes

Good to see that Fallout hasn't lost its bleak outlook. "If the bombs do come, if the end does come, our way of life will endure... but not everybody will be saved."

And even the ones that are saved will have to fight for survival in a wasteland populated by mutants and, for the first time, other players. If you have preordered then, a week after Xbox One players, you will be able to access the Fallout 76 beta to stress test Bethesda's servers and encounter those other players yourself.

In the meantime, here's everything we know about this experimental entry to the series. There will be an interesting friction between players who want to treat the game like a solo RPG, and roaming gangs of bandit players. We'll find out if the game's innovative anti-griefing measures will work when the game comes out on November 14.