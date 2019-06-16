Fallout 76 players finally got their canvas bags from Bethesda

After months of silence my @Fallout 76 Canvas bag v2.0 arrived. The quality is much better overall, comparison below with the original bag at the top. And yes, the helmet does fit inside the new one. pic.twitter.com/b0mBa3sdZkJune 14, 2019

Customers who preordered Fallout 76's premium Power Armor Edition last year have finally begun receiving the canvas bags that became the centre of an unlikely controversy.

Over six months ago folk who had the disposable income to drop on a US$200 version of Fallout 76 that came with a wearable power armor helmet were surprised to discover that the West Tek-branded carry bag for said helmet was much cheaper-looking than the one in the ad had been and made of nylon rather than the canvas they expected. So began the sorry saga of bag-gate, which gave people who love having sticks to beat Bethesda with yet another one of those. You can read a summary of the story here, but also know that it's over now and we can finally rest, knowing that bag-gate is done and we survived it somehow.

Although some people have suggested that this bag is not without its flaws and oh god it's going to continue, isn't it?