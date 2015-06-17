Fallout 4's Dogmeat cannot be killed

[Can't wait to play Fallout 4? Neither can we. Check out the mod's we'd most like to see while you wait.]

Dogmeat has been a faithful Fallout companion since the original post-nuclear RPG was released back in 1997. He's also been a source of much heartbreak, thanks to his unfortunate tendency to wander into various sorts of trouble, and die in various sorts of horrific ways. It's an element of realism we could probably do without: We meet him, we come to love him, and then he leaves us.

But it seems that Bethesda has finally heard our wails of anguish over our lost canine companion, as the studio revealed via Twitter that the Dogmeat of Fallout 4 can't be killed. "From @BethesdaStudios' Todd Howard: Dogmeat cannot die #Fallout4 #BE3," Bethesda Softworks tweeted earlier this evening.

It's good news for dog lovers, of which I am one, and I'm pleased that I won't have to reload my game while simultaneously yelling at my digital dog to stay away from that supermutant! On the other hand, poor Dogmeat remains vulnerable, as I was just reminded: "Modders will fix that." Thanks, Chris.

Fallout 4 comes out in November. Catch Bethesda's E3 showcase, and find out more about the game, right here.