Fallout 4 takes Game of the Year at the DICE Awards

I confess myself surprised. The prizewinners at last night's DICE Awards have been announced, and Fallout 4 is in the top spot. Don't get me wrong, Fallout 4 is solid game—I'm all over it in terms of raw world design—but in a year filled with innovators perhaps I was expecting something less traditional to take Game of the Year.

Bethesda did well all round, Fallout 4 also picking up Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction and Role-Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year. The latter is another peculiar outcome considering that the category included The Witcher 3 and Pillars of Eternity. Even if you prefer Fallout 4's Commonwealth to classic fantasy, it has decidedly less scope for role-play, but then MGS5: The Phantom Pain took Adventure Game of the Year, so the genre divisions would appear to be a formality.

Here's the full list of winners on PC: