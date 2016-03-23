Fallout 4 Survival Mode will enter beta next week

Fallout 4's Boston wasteland isn't pleasant. It's full of malevolent, mutated wildlife, warring factions and lung-torching radiation. Still, that's not a huge problem if you can save your progress every minute or so, as the more careful among us often do. That's why Bethesda is releasing a Survival mode, which removes the ability to save – among other things – and ramps up the difficulty. That's coming next week, according to Bethesda.

Well, it's coming as a Steam beta. Bethesda announced the news on Twitter earlier today, and while they didn't give a specific date, it's nice to know we can play the new Automatron DLC on a higher difficulty.

It's not all about removing the save game crutch. Survival mode will also bring weight to ammunition, more lethal combat, and the requirement to eat and drink. The full rundown of new features is outlined over here.