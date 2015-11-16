Fallout 4 player has head snatched away by Deathclaw, but lives on

For more, check out our list of the best Fallout 4 mods so far, and the Fallout 4 console commands.

Some people spend hours in the Fallout 4 character creation screen. Some of us want a perfect version of ourselves, while others want to create the ugliest monstrosities imaginable. So it comes as a rude shock that you can actually lose your head entirely in Fallout 4. YouTuber postbroadcast found out the hard way when he had his swiped off by an angry Deathclaw. He survived somehow, but nothing was ever the same again.

The most interesting thing about this glitch (and yes, I suppose it is a glitch, albeit a cool one) is that rather than breaking the game, the game adapts to it. The player's Perception stats are zilch, and enemies are unable to land headshots. Sure, it makes it harder to get a haircut, but who's going to mess with a headless wastelander? Well, a lot of things, but it's still pretty cool.

