Fallout 3, New Vegas and Oblivion are now DRM-free on GOG

If you've been holding out for DRM-free versions of Bethesda's classic RPGs, then you've been waiting for a while, haven't you? Thankfully it's now paid off, because Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion are all now available on GOG – without the DRM.

Each is the Game of the Year edition, so you'll get all associated add-ons and DLC (worth it for Oblivion's horse DLC, surely). And better still, for a little while each is 50 percent off. The offer ends on June 6, and also includes a bunch of Bethesda games that have been on GOG for a while, including Morrowind and the first two Fallout games.

Of course, Fallout 4 and Skyrim are yet to go fully DRM-free, no doubt because those games are still very profitable. One can wait in hope, though.